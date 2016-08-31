Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Verda Pearl Hudson, 85, of Bridgeport, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Bridgeport.

Funeral was Aug. 30 at Community Church in Decatur.

Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Cooper Creek Cemetery in Denton.

Pearl was born March 8, 1931, in Cross Plains. She married Walter Hudson May 15, 1948, in Goree. Pearl lived an adventurous and active life. Her passions included horses, water skiing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She took up snow skiing at the tender age of 68 and obtained her motorcycle license at a spry 70. She traveled across the United States in her RV and belonged to the Longhorn Loners on Wheels Club.

Pearl was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years; grandson Jeffrey Elrod; daughter Kay Elrod; and several siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Brown of Chico; and sons Jerry Hudson of Willow Park, Tracy Hudson of Burleson and Ward Hudson of Alvarado.

Her adventurous spirit lives on through her 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.