Published Saturday, December 24, 2016



Steven Arnold Smith, 62, of North Richland Hills died Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Arlington.

Memorial service was Dec. 23 at Aurora Baptist Church.

Steven was born Oct. 22, 1954, in Bridgeport to Wayne and Myrle Smith. He was the youngest of three children: Caroline, who passed shortly after birth, and brother Michael Smith.

The family lived in Lindale and Rhome where they helped to grow the churches there by teaching and playing music. He would often share fun memories of growing up in Boyd and starting work at a young age after the early passing of his father.

Steven played football at Cisco Junior College and East Texas State University where he helped to win a national championship title in 1972.

In July of 1977, Steven married Sherri Kay Hock in Clyde. They moved to Fort Worth and had three children.

Steven lived in North Richland Hills in the home he built his family. He was a sports enthusiast playing basketball, football and golf.

He was a skilled musician and played guitar, mandolin, the piano and organ. He was also a vocalist. Steven performed songs from memory into his late days, reciting hymns long after other parts of his memory were gone.

Steven was a successful business owner, designing and building commercial buildings all over DFW. He donated regularly and volunteered endlessly at the schools and activities of his children. Most importantly of all, he was a steadfast warrior, unshaken in his faith. He helped to lead all three of his children to know the Lord. Steven was a member of Gateway Church in Southlake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Caroline; and brother Michael.

He is survived by his oldest daughter, Stephanie and her husband, Paul Cook, of Grapevine and their children, Seth and Carise; son Stetson Smith and his wife, Jeehye, of Seoul, South Korea; his baby girl, Seleste Smith of Richardson; and his niece Amy Schneider of Fort Worth.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org/nca/in_my_community_58187.asp, or the Brain Injury Research Institute, protectthebrain.org/Donations.aspx.