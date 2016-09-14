OBITUARIES

Steve Spiel | 1933-2016

Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Tags:

Steve Spiel

Steve Spiel, 83, of Decatur, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in Decatur.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Decatur Community Church with the Revs. John Redfern and Chris Wann officiating.

Steve was born Feb. 1, 1933, in West Allis, Wis., to John and Fanny (Felica) Spiel. He married Joan Guell June 13, 1959, in Fond du Lac, Wis. Steve was a member of the Decatur Community Church. He served his country in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Steve is survived by his wife of 57 years; daughter Mary Jo Konz and husband, Dan Sr., of Decatur; son Steven Spiel and wife, Kimberly, of Milwaukee, Wis.; grandchildren Dan Michael Konz of Decatur, Danae Read and husband, Dickie, of Bridgeport, Tammie Samborski and husband, Martin, of Muskego, Wis., Nicole Weins and husband, Jay, of North Carolina; great-grandchildren Katelyn, Avery, Mia and Dillon; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?