Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Steve Spiel, 83, of Decatur, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in Decatur.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Decatur Community Church with the Revs. John Redfern and Chris Wann officiating.

Steve was born Feb. 1, 1933, in West Allis, Wis., to John and Fanny (Felica) Spiel. He married Joan Guell June 13, 1959, in Fond du Lac, Wis. Steve was a member of the Decatur Community Church. He served his country in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Steve is survived by his wife of 57 years; daughter Mary Jo Konz and husband, Dan Sr., of Decatur; son Steven Spiel and wife, Kimberly, of Milwaukee, Wis.; grandchildren Dan Michael Konz of Decatur, Danae Read and husband, Dickie, of Bridgeport, Tammie Samborski and husband, Martin, of Muskego, Wis., Nicole Weins and husband, Jay, of North Carolina; great-grandchildren Katelyn, Avery, Mia and Dillon; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.