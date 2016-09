Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Serenity Nickole Diane Collins was born and died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Decatur.

Graveside service was Sept. 27 at Aurora Cemetery in Aurora.

She is survived by her parents, Rickey and Erica (Laughlin) Collins; brothers Joe and James; sister Meleena; and grandparents, aunts and uncles.