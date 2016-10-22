Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Decatur

Sandra Kaye Nobles, 75, of Decatur, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Decatur.

Funeral was Oct. 21 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur with the Rev. Phillip Weitner officiating. Burial followed at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Curtis Badger, Wesley Badger, Matt Badger, Nick Stupka, Drew Coffman, Rowdy Lisby, Gary Caraway and Chris Hodges.

Sandra was born April 18, 1941, in Decatur to J.W. and Mary (McDaniel) Lisby. She married Robert “Bob” Nobles July 20, 1973, in Marietta, Okla. Sandra was a secretary. She was a Baptist and volunteered for Solaris Hospice and The Hills.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.

She is survived by her son, Mark Montgomery and wife, Catherine, of Decatur; daughters Michele Fennell and husband, Bill, of Decatur, DeDe Badger and husband, Kyle, of Decatur and Teri Houchin and husband, Thomas, of Decatur; grandchildren Lana Coffman and husband, Drew, Lyndi Stupka and husband, Nick, Madison Montgomery, Curren Wicker and husband, Brandt, Wesley Badger, Mathew Badger and wife, Kelly, Curtis Badger and Kennedy, Karter, Keaton, Kimbell and Kinsler Houchin; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Rodney Lisby and wife, CeCe, of Decatur; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.