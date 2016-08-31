Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Rosa Lee Wilson, 82, of Decatur, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in Decatur.

Graveside is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Sycamore Cemetery with Gerre Joiner officiating.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Coker-Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

Rosa was born April 15, 1934, in Hawthorn, Okla., to Jake and Dora (Bennett) Johnson. She married Gaylen Wilson in 1976 in Glen Rose. Rosa retired from hairdressing after 40 years. She was one of 10 children. Her sisters were Mary, Violet, Eva, Myrtle, Helen and Linda and her brothers were Jerry, James and Charles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sons, Ted Wilson and Ricky Wilson.

Rosa is survived by her husband of 40 years; sons Dennis Wilson and wife, Connie, of Greenwood and Robert Wilson of Greenwood; daughter Shirley Russell Dean and husband, Jeff, of Wichita Falls; stepdaughters Joy Malone of Greenwood, Gay Cole of Greenwood and Lynn Shirley and husband, Ron, of Decatur; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.