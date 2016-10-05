Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Ronnie Allen Dunn, 59, of Bridgeport, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Bridgeport.

Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ronnie was born April 3, 1957, in Abilene to Ed and Mary Ann (Spagnoli) Dunn. He married Tammy Sanders Feb. 24, 2007, in Decatur. Ronnie was a union welder.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and his grandson, Kain Payson.

He is survived by his wife; daughters Jill Payson and husband, Chris, of Aledo, Hayley Roberts of Saginaw and Myah Llanas and husband, Jose, of Bridgeport; sons Clint Bitner and wife, Jamie, of Decatur and Jeremy Bitner and wife, Nicki, of Fort Worth; grandchildren Abbie, Maggie, Amberlee, Brandon, Joshua, Dominik, Blair, Adam, Bryston, Gemma and Noah; brothers David Dunn of Wills Point and Lonnie Dunn of New Braunfels; his father; and other family members and friends.