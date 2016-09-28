Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016



Robert Neal Garrett, 74, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016.

Funeral was Sept. 26 at Parkside Baptist Church in Denison with Dr. Craig Canton and Dr. Jerry Coffman officiating. Burial followed at Thomas Cemetery in Bridgeport.

Robert was born May 11, 1942, in Bridgeport to Homer D. and Addine (Riggs) Garrett. He graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1960 and married his high school sweetheart, Jo Linda (Giles) Garrett in 1963. They had 53 loving years together. After a few years working in the oil field and at a rock crusher, he began working for Texas Power and Light (then TU Electric) in 1965. After working for more than 32 years in Sherman, Decatur, Mineral Wells and Euless, he retired in 1997.

After retirement, Robert and Jo Linda moved to Lake Texoma to enjoy lots of fishing. He had a great love for the Lord Jesus, was a deacon at church and taught children’s Sunday school for many years. He had been a member of the Optimist Club and was currently a member of Gideons International.

For more than 20 years, he was a football referee for pee-wee, junior high and high school. In retirement, he volunteered at Texoma Medical Center for many years. He deeply loved his family, friends and children. He was known for his outgoing personality, sense of humor – often found in pranks and practical jokes – and his love for laughter.

He was a great friend and fun classmate. Everyone wanted to be around him because he loved them unconditionally. He was an amazing husband, loving father and PaPaw, and his passing will leave a void that cannot be filled.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers David and Sam; nephew Michael Morin; father-in-law and mother-in-law, J.E. and Alma Faye Giles; sisters-in-law Sue Rowe and Nelda Lambert; and brother-in-law Jimmie Hefner.

He is survived by his wife; sons Barry Garrett and wife, Alyssa, of Decatur, Monte Garrett and wife, Tricia, of Weatherford and Scott Garrett of Palm Desert, Calif.; grandsons Wilson, Jackson, Giles, Anderson and Elliott; sister Martha Gray of McKinney; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International or the building fund for the ROC at Parkside Baptist Church in Denison.