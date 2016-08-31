Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Robert Lynn Sanders, 76, of Decatur, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Fort Worth.

Funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Trinity Fellowship Decatur with the Rev. Frankie Garcia officiating.

Robert was a retired communications administrator.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son; Michael Sanders; Donna Sanders; and son Doug Roming.

He is survived by his wife of three years, Naomi Sanders of Decatur; son Bryan Sanders of Amarillo; daughter Hollye Peters and husband, Jason, of Keller; stepson Scott Dudley and wife, Nancy, of Amarillo; stepdaughter Kayla Rohr and husband, Larry, of Houston; grandchildren Braeli, Coryn and Nicholas; step-grandchildren Mason and Berkeley; sisters Jane Christian of Rockwall and Mary Hilliard and husband, Steve, of Decatur; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Texas Tech Alumni Association.