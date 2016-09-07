Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: Runaway Bay

Ray Ross, 73, of Runaway Bay, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, in Runaway Bay.

Funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with the Rev. Glenn Connell officiating. Burial will follow at Boonsville Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Hunter Ross, Dusty Admire, David Wallace, Brian Cox, Tim Halcomb, Nathan Tannery and Zach Tannery.

Ray was born June 17, 1943, in Hopkins County to George and Bessie (Cannaday) Ross. He married Edith Perkins April 3, 2008, in Bridgeport. Ray owned and operated J & R Food Mart and later managed One Stop of Texas. He was a member of the Balsora Baptist Church.

Ray gave his life to Christ at an early age. He was a loving husband and friend. Ray’s greatest love and accomplishments were his children and his grandchildren. His beautiful smile and spirit will live on in the hearts of many.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Delain Berry; and brothers Roy Halcomb and Otis Halcomb.

He is survived by his wife; son Terry Ross and wife, Kelli, of Bridgeport; daughters Kim Admire and husband, Danny, of Bridgeport and Bonnie Sinclair of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren Kayleigh Admire, Dusty Admire, Amanda Cox, Maikan Sinclair and Pake Sinclair; great-grandchildren Kannyn, Liam, Dakota, Kiowa, Hunter and J.T.; stepbrothers Doug Halcomb and wife, Ann, and Robert Halcomb; sister Betty Lou Buland; and other family members and friends.