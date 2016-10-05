Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: Chico

Randy Lynn Tidwell Sr., 60, of Chico, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Chico.

A private service will be held.

Randy was born April 30, 1956, in Fort Worth to Billy and Helen (Mitchell) Tidwell. He worked in oilfield services. Randy served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the United Brothers Motorcycle Club.

Randy was preceded in death by his father; and his brother, Tony Tidwell.

He is survived by sons Christopher Tidwell and wife, Michelle, of Sunset and Randy Tidwell Jr. of Alvord; daughter Kelly Martin and husband, Parris, of Alvord; his mother, Helen Tidwell Clark of Decatur; grandchildren Brett, William and Jacob Martin and Laramie and Isabelle Tidwell; brothers Dennis Tidwell and wife, Leesa, of Boyd and Larry Tidwell and wife, Susan, of New Braunfels; sister Peggy Jernigan of Boyd; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.