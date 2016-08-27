Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Tags: Rhome

Pepper R. Jones, 57, of Rhome, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2016.

Graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Lindsey Randolph Cemetery in Randolph.

Pepper was born Sept. 6, 1958, in Grapevine to Calvin and Clara Jones. He graduated from Lewisville High School in 1976 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1977 until 1981. He was a police officer from 1981 until 1988. He then joined his father’s insurance agency. Pepper was an avid fisherman and was a member of numerous bass fishing clubs.

He is survived by his parents; sister Penny Thompson and husband, Darrin; sons Calvin Charles Jones and Saul Blaze Jones; niece April Thompson; and nephew Cole Thompson.