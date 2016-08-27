OBITUARIES

Pepper R. Jones | 1958-2016

Published Saturday, August 27, 2016
Tags:

Pepper R. Jones, 57, of Rhome, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2016.

Graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Lindsey Randolph Cemetery in Randolph.

Pepper was born Sept. 6, 1958, in Grapevine to Calvin and Clara Jones. He graduated from Lewisville High School in 1976 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1977 until 1981. He was a police officer from 1981 until 1988. He then joined his father’s insurance agency. Pepper was an avid fisherman and was a member of numerous bass fishing clubs.

He is survived by his parents; sister Penny Thompson and husband, Darrin; sons Calvin Charles Jones and Saul Blaze Jones; niece April Thompson; and nephew Cole Thompson.


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?