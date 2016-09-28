Peggy Calvert

Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Peggy Read Calvert, 76, of Decatur, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in Decatur.

Funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Immanuel Baptist Church with the Revs. Louis Horton and Kevin Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

Pallbearers are Jim Hooper, Sam Echavarria, Rick Read, Tim Kline, Craig Shaw and Chuck Robert.

Honorary pallbearers are Troy Hooper, Tyler Hooper, Tucker Hooper and Trevin Hooper.

Peggy was born Sept. 10, 1940, in Paradise to John and Irene (Pike) Read. She married Charles Franklin Calvert Jan. 21, 1956, in Bridgeport. Peggy was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Decatur. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Solaris Hospice. She was a retired nurse.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Horton and husband, David, of Decatur; son Mark Calvert of Decatur; grandson Brenden Horton of Decatur; granddaughter Misty Meyer and husband, Tom, of Idaho City, Idaho; sisters Patsy McClure of Mesquite and Geneva Hudson of Decatur; brothers Bill Read and Harold Read of Paradise; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to Wise Area Relief Mission and Immanuel Baptist Church Bus ministry.