Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Paradise

Patricia “Pat” Joan Oldham, 82, of Fort Worth, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Fort Worth.

Funeral was Oct. 14 at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with the Rev. David Kelly officiating. Burial followed at Boyd Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Harry Bradley, Brian Bradley, Lee Bradley and Cody Byrd.

Pat was born July 23, 1934, in Wheaton, Ill., to Harry and Helen (Gauger) Bradley. She retired from Paradies Airport Shop after 32 years as a bookkeeper.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandchild, Gregory.

She is survived by her son, Gerry Don Oldham of Fort Worth; daughters Sherry Lynn Ivy and husband, Gregory, of Boyd and Tena Gail Oldham of Azle; brother Harry James Bradley and wife, Beverley, of Paradise; grandchildren Samantha, Kendyl and Cody; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Graham; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.