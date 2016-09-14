Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016



Merrill Dawson, 77, of Pantego, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016.

Merrill was born Oct. 11, 1938. She was a teacher for more than 30 years. She had a passion to teach, and she loved her children. She loved traveling, shopping and spoiling her grandkids.

Merrill was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Charlotte Rogers; and husband Dennis Herman Dawson.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Barrientes and husband, Mike; and grandchildren Isabelle and Sydney Barrientes and Marlo, Marli and Max Brandon.