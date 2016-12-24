Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

Maria Gomez, 51, of Bridgeport, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Decatur.

Mass of Christian burial was Dec. 23 at St. John the Baptizer Catholic Church in Bridgeport with Father Thomas Dsousa officiating.

Pallbearers were Jose Gomez and Sergio Gomez.

Maria was born Dec. 13, 1965, in Allende, Coahuila, Mexico, to Jose and Marcelina Arredondo. She married Jesus Gomez Sept. 8, 1981, in Zaragoza, Coahuila, Mexico. Maria was a member of St. John the Baptizer Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Idalia Gomez; and sister Maria De Jesus Zamora.

She is survived by her husband, Jesus Gomez of Bridgeport; son Jose Gomez and wife, Alondra, of Leesville, La.; daughter Nancy Gomez of Bridgeport; son Sergio Gomez of Bridgeport; daughter Alondra Gomez of Bridgeport; daughter Valeria Gomez of Bridgeport; and other family members and friends.