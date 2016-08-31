Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Margaret Jean Adams, 82, of Decatur, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in Decatur.

Funeral was Aug. 30 at Friendship Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Autry officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Grove No. 2 Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kassiddy Lester, James Lester, Charles Chapman, Sam Holcomb, Chris Holcomb and Adam Adams.

Honorary pallbearer was Robert Lacey.

Jean was born Aug. 23, 1934, in Boyd to Raymond “Doc” and Gracie Mae (Gaston) Vess. She married Charles “Sonny” Norris Adams Nov. 19, 1951, in Decatur. Jean retired from The Hills Nursing Home as a dietary nutritionist. She was a member of the Keeter Baptist Church in Keeter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son Danny Charles Adams; and sister Betty Kemp.

Jean is survived by her son, Bobby Ray Adams and wife, Pamela, of Azle; daughters Paula Holcomb and husband, Sam, of Saginaw, Kim Lester and husband, Baron, of Decatur and Sheila Tackett and husband, Coy, of Decatur; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother Sonny Vess of Eureka, Calif.; sisters Peggy Keiper of Boyd and Darlene Evans of Decatur; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.