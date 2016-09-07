Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Jacksboro

Leola Farris, 92, of Jacksboro, formerly of Alvord, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Jacksboro.

Funeral was Sept. 6 at Bethel Assembly of God Church with the Revs. Victor Arellano and Therrol DuBois officiating. Burial followed at Lynn Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were C.W. Farris, Jacob Farris, Cody Denning, Roy McCasland and Trey Stamper.

Leola was born Jan. 4, 1924, in Alvord to Joseph and Addie Jane (Forrester) Newton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband Linnial Vantley Farris.

She is survived by her son, Clinton Farris and wife, Melissa; daughters Patsy Stamper Woreford and Carrol Denning and husband, Rusty; sisters-in-law Wanda Sanford and Idella Armstrong; grandchildren Buffy, Trey, Melissa Lynn, C.W., Cody, Rachel and Jacob; and great-grandchildren Colt, Maddie, Haley, Vantley and Lane.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Community Wellness Center.