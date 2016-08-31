Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016



Laura Lou Johnston Bomar, 89, of Austin, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, at home.

A private family memorial was held at the Bomar’s Westlake home.

Laura was born Sept. 13, 1926, in Cameron to Ted and Laura Johnston. She graduated from Pecos High School in Pecos in 1943 at the age of 16. She graduated from Texas Technological College in Lubbock in 1946.

Laura and her girlfriends wanted to move to South America to work as airline stewardesses. Since she was not 21, she had to have her parents’ permission – which they did not give. She then took a job with the dean of students at Texas Tech.

While working at Tech, she had a blind date with a World War II aviator, Charles Bomar, who had recently returned from the Pacific. Sixty-eight years later, they still laughed about their first date.

Laura raised four children through the usual childhood illnesses, emergency room visits, broken bones, “discussions with teachers” and unusual pets (a donkey in the front yard and a tree climbing dog) with grace. She gave her children the encouragement needed for all four to graduate from college and succeed in life.

After a 27-year career raising children, she finally got to travel the world. She and her girlfriends traveled to Israel, China and Nepal. Charlie and Laura visited the ancient sites of Mexico and Peru, traveled throughout Europe and sailed the ports of the Mediterranean.

When the Westbank Community Library first opened in a small room in the local bank, Laura was one of the first volunteers. Later she became a longtime docent at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden. She was named Volunteer of the Year due to her highly informative tours and enthusiasm for the museum.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Kenneth Johnston and his wife, Rose, Dorothy Stepken and Ted Johnston.

She is survived by her husband; children Mike Bomar of Corvalis, Ore., Christie Nalle and husband, Bill, of Austin, Ann Ferguson and husband, Tom, of Chico and Pat May and husband, Dale, of Bellville; grandchildren Jordan Nalle and wife, Rachel, Josh Ferguson, Rachel Wheeler and husband, Stephen, Beth Ferguson, Dave May and wife, Erica, and Topher May; great-grandchildren Addison and Teak Nalle, Charlie May and Chandler Windham; sister-in-law Betty Self; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the Umlauf Sculpture Garden Collector’s fund, 605 Robert E. Lee Road, Austin, TX 78704.