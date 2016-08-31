Kenneth Peel

Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Kenneth “Pops” Peel, 80, of Bridgeport, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in Fort Worth.

Funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with the Revs. Glenn Connell and Matt Norton officiating. Burial will follow at Willow Point Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Jeremy Peel, Jason Peel, Ray Peel, Brandon McCarty, Jonathan Rye, Peyton Vess, Michael Johnson, Jason Watkins, Shawn Wilhoit, Patrick Wilhoit, Skylar Wilhoit, Reilly Wilhoit, Dustin Reed, Matt Reed, Austin Reed, Tristan Milner, Cason Milner, Logan Wilhoit and Devon Rye.

Kenneth was born May 24, 1936, in Springtown to Robert and Mary Jane (Gaston) Peel. He married Barbara Workman on Jan. 16, 1993, in Balsora. Kenneth retired after 25 years with Hoffman LaRoche as a shipping clerk. He was a member of Balsora Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Calvin Wilhoit; brothers Wilford and Homer Peel; and sisters Vera Calicott and Mary Frances Simmons.

He is survived by his wife; son Terry Ray Peel and wife, Mary, of Keller; son Michael Peel and wife, Tawana, of Tyler; daughter Sherry Kay Spinks and husband, Richard, of Bridgeport; daughter Connie Gae Rye and husband, Terry, of Bridgeport; son Jimmy Paul Wilhoit and wife, Julee, of Balsora; daughter Carolyn K. Watkins and husband, Delton, of Mineral Wells; daughter-in-law Vickie Wilhoit; 24 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.