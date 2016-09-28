Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Tags: Aurora

Joyce Faye Jenkins, 86, of Aurora, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in Aurora.

Funeral was Sept. 24 at The Church of God in Boyd with the Rev. Shannon McDonald officiating.

Joyce was born Sept. 30, 1929, in Holliday. She was a homemaker and owner of a wholesale food handling business in New Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Howard Jenkins; daughter Angela Jenkins; and son Kendyll Jenkins.

She is survived by her son, Larry Jenkins and wife, Linda, of Keller; daughters Rhonda Hendrix and husband, Bobby, of Texarkana, Tonya McDonald and husband, Shannon, of Grand Bay, Ala., Judy Jenkins-Gray of Keller and Nella Jenkins of Aurora; adopted son Brent Gregg of Keller; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a number of other family members and friends.

Memorials may be sent to 107 Loren Ryan Drive, Aurora, TX 76078.