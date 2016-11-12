Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

John William Pitts, 81, of Bridgeport, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Decatur.

Graveside service was Nov. 11 at Sweetwater Cemetery with the Rev. Denny Pavlik officiating.

John was born May 29, 1935, in Roswell, N.M., to Walter and Charolotte (Kell) Pitts. He married Lorene Tarpley June 11, 1994, in Fort Worth. John retired as an electrical engineer.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years; son Steve Walden of Decatur; daughters Suzzanna Moore of Decatur and Clarisa Skinner and husband, Curtis, of Rhome; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother Charles Pitts and wife, Laune, of Decatur; two nieces; and friends.