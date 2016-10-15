Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Rhome

John Thomas Pool, 81, of Rhome, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in Rhome.

John was born Aug. 23, 1935, in Wichita, Kan., to Tom and Dolly (Permenter) Pool. He married Patricia Watkins June 11, 1973, in Fort Worth. He was a retired truck driver.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his brother; and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years; daughters Susan Pool of Fort Worth, Teresa Ashcraft and husband, Jason, of Rhome, Frances Permenter of Kansas and Lisa Birch of Kansas; sons John Lee Pool of Kansas, Samuel Kirshner and wife, Teresa, of Kansas, Thomas Pool and wife, Tabitha, of Kansas and Larry Pool of Kansas.

Other survivors include sisters Kathryn Berghoefer of Mississippi and Helen Ramey of Kansas; brothers Howard Pool of Kansas and Donald Pool of Lake Worth; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.