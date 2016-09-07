Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Jimmy Bert Gage, 70, of Decatur, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, in Decatur.

Funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at CrossRoads Church in Decatur with the Revs. Don Spain, Terry Terry and Matthew Gage officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery.

Pallbearers are David Souther, Tom Goode, Bill Adams, Steve Holland, Rusty Hand, Eddie Griffeth, Jay Davidson and Russell Rawle.

Honorary pallbearers are Arlon Cox, Jimmie Williams, Gene Reed, Stanley Kemp, Lloyd Scaff, Curtis Anderson and Don Singleton.

Jimmy was born Oct. 30, 1945, in Decatur to Willie Barton and Mary Faye Boydston Gage. He married Patricia Grace Souther June 14, 1962.

He was retired and enjoyed fishing and golfing. He loved his family and was immensely proud of his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He worked as a dairyman, for various propane companies in Wise County and in the oil and gas industry for more than 20 years with Devon Energy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Naomi Spain; brothers-in-law Travis Cobb and Johnny Garrett; and nephew Wil Goode, all of Decatur.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years; son Larry Gage and wife, Kristin, of Decatur; daughters Lisa Gage of Denton and Lori Gage of Decatur; grandson Matthew Gage and wife, Rebecca, of Decatur; granddaughter Kari Gage of Lewisville; great-grandchildren Billy, Drew, Jenna and Alli Gage, all of Decatur; sisters Verona Cobb of Decatur, Tonya Hale and husband, Ronnie, of Decatur; brother-in-law Don Spain of Decatur; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1477 County Road 4698, Boyd, TX 76023 or the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn Street, Dallas, TX 75219.