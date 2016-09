Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Jessica Lafaye Pollock, 27, of Bridgeport, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Bridgeport.

Memorial service was Sept. 27 at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

Jessica was born May 23, 1989, in Wichita Falls to Jimmy and Claudine Ince Pollock. She was a homemaker and enjoyed writing and art.

Jessica was preceded in death by her parents.

She survived by brother Nathan Shaun Pollock and sister-in-law Brandi Pollock of Bridgeport.