Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

Tags: Boyd

James Mark Parks, 65, of Boyd, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Bridgeport.

Funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the First United Methodist Church in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery.

Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

Mark was born Oct. 26, 1951, in Amarillo to Jack Loy Jr. and Clora Jean (Dill) Parks. He married Jean Marie Jereb March 3, 1984, in Waukegan, Ill. Mark was a proud and loving father, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He enjoyed his 35 years of employment with Canon USA, most recently as sales manager of television broadcast lenses.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Boyd, Alpha Tau Omega and The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter Jennifer Parks.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years; daughter Jori Parks of Dallas; son James Parks and wife, Meagan, of Dallas; brother Jack Parks and wife, Judi, of McKinney; and numerous relatives and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jennifer Parks Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o First United Methodist Church of Boyd, P.O. Box 337, Boyd, TX 76023.