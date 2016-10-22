Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Paradise

Ima Jean Culwell Lewis, 86, of Paradise, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Paradise.

Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with the Rev. Jason Hilliard officiating. Burial will follow at East Bridgeport Cemetery.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Cody Romines, Melvin Clay, Lynn Clay, Roger Gentry, Noel Gilley and Richard Murphy.

Ima Jean was born Nov. 14, 1929, in Wise County to Loyd and Gretchen (Wright) Culwell. She married Marlin “Harpo” Lewis in August of 1969. Ima Jean was an LVN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son Butch Lewis; and grandson Christopher.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeanell Lewis Cole of Bridgeport, Jearene Hightower of Bridgeport, Sheree Lewis Jones and husband, Tim, of Dublin and Brenda Rice of Bridgeport; grandchildren Mike Rawlings, Meg Hilliard, Alicia James and Ash Willmon; great-grandchildren Jerrit, Bailey, Preslee, Spencer, Brooklynn, Parker and soon-to-arrive, Ande; sister Jo Carminati of Montague; and other family members and friends.