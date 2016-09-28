Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016



Gregory L. Keller, 61, of Arlington, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.

Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington with burial at 2 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Greg was born Dec. 11, 1954, in Edinburg. He graduated from Bridgeport High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. After returning from stations in Germany, he went on to earn an airframe and powerplant license from the Federal Aviation Administration.

He married Carol Ann Pisors July 3, 1987. Greg worked for 31 years in aircraft assembly at Triumph Aerostructures – Vought Aircraft Co. (the old LTV). He had a passion for aircraft and World War II military history.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Bobbie Jo.

He is survived by his wife; son Jeffrey and wife, Rachael; brothers J.D. and wife, Mona, and Kenneth and wife, Rita; sisters Janet and husband, Gary, and Teri and husband, Ronny; “Isaiah 54” children, Glenn, Corey, Tamara and Lance; grandchildren Michael, Addie, Aiden and Alivia; and other family and friends, including “closer-than-a-brother” friends, Charlie and Kim, Jeff and Trish, Gary and Christi, Harold, Eddie and Perry.

Donations may be made to those who preach the Gospel of Christ Jesus, the Gospel of Grace.