Glen Moody

Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016



Glen “Buster” Moody, 57, of Cundiff, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Jacksboro.

Gathering of family and friends was Sept. 24 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

Glen was born July 5, 1959, in Bridgeport to William and Agnes (Loper) Moody. He married Virginia Ann Whitecotton Aug. 7, 2014, in Jacksboro. He was a diesel mechanic.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Alex.

He is survived by his wife; son J.D. Berryman of Maypearl; daughters Lauren Canady and husband, Michael, of Wills Point, Jennifer Elder and Caleb of Burleson and Victoria Shahan of Cundiff; sons Rowdy Moody of Collinsville and Jason Rickard of Cundiff; sister Pam Lopez and husband, Efren, of Cundiff; grandchildren Lex, Joshua, Makenzie, Mason, Madison and Mercedes; and numerous cousins, extended family members and friends.