Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Francis Paul Sessions, 88, of Conway, Ark., died Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

Funeral was Oct. 3 at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home with the Revs. Gary Sessions, Richard Sessions and Carl Woods officiating. Burial followed at Beryl Cemetery.

Paul was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Elba, Ark., to Francis Pearl and Mabel Clara Connett Sessions. He was employed as a journeyman plumber with Russell-LeMay Plumbing for 39 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Helen Brittain and Thelma Prater; and grandsons Jamie and Jeremy Sessions.

He is survived by his wife, Nannie (Nancy) Bell Eatmon Sessions; sons Edwin Sessions and wife, Anita, of Millington, Tenn., the Rev. Gary Sessions and wife, Martha, of Bridgeport, Richard Sessions and wife, Brenda, of Snow, Ark., Russell Sessions and wife, Cindy, of Spring Hill, Ark.; daughter Lisa Woods and husband, Carl, of Vilonia, Ark.; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and two on the way; and sister Ruth Holsted Of Leslie, Ark.