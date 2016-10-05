Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Frances Jesse Force, 100, of Bridgeport, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in Decatur.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Frances was born Feb. 1, 1916, in Soldier, Kan., to George and Myrtle (Hill) Johnson. She was a beautician and a homemaker who enjoyed fishing, gardening and being a grandmother. She lived a full life and witnessed many historical events throughout her lifetime.

She married Galen D. Force Oct. 23, 1935, in Kansas. The couple were married for 35 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter Georgia Daniels; great-grandson Grayson Garrett; three brothers; and six sisters.

Frances is survived by daughters Gail Lewis and Janet Garrett; grandchildren Dei Kelley, Donavan Daniels, William Garrett, Betty Kleam and Roger Lewis; and 10 great-grandchildren.