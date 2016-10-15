Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Eva Jo North, 87, of Decatur, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.

Funeral was Oct. 8 at Decatur Funeral Home.

Jo was born May 29, 1929, in Decatur to Robert Nolen Sr. and Kara Marie Cates Gregg. She worked as a banker. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved cooking for them. Jo never met a child she didn’t immediately love, and they loved her back.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers R.N. Gregg and Burch Gregg; and daughter Ann Eison.

She is survived by son Gregg North and wife, Gail, of Kingsland; daughter Neysa Harris and husband, Jay, of Denton; grandchildren Cameron North and wife, Kim, Jessica McAlister and husband, Mark, Erica Frazier and husband, David, J.Bart Eison and wife, Shay, Garrett Eison and wife, Michele, Adam Eison and Rachel Rogers, and Sara Harris.

Other survivors include great-grandchildren Cooper North, Hayes North, Harper North, Luke Rogers, Karsyn Rogers, Aidan McAlister, Ella McAlister, Anna McAlister, Olivia Frazier, Jemma Eison, Nash Eison, Case Eison and Gibson Eison; and numerous other family members and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wise County Heritage Museum, Pleasant Grove No. 1, Clinton Pannell Scholarship or Decatur Education Scholarship.