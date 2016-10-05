Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: Paradise

Eric Dale Doyle, 29, of Paradise, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Paradise.

Graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery in Decatur with the Rev. George Watson officiating.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

Pallbearers are Steven Goode, Zach Woodruff, Harley Baker, Rusty Johnson, Tyson Buck and Daniel Fisher.

Eric was born May 26, 1987, in Fort Worth to Dale and Cynthia (Goode) Doyle. He worked as a landscape contractor.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Malcolm Doyle; and his grandfather, Donald Goode.

He is survived by his mother, Cindy Woodruff and husband, Kenneth, of Decatur; father Dale Doyle of Decatur; brothers Steven Goode of Decatur and Zack Woodruff of Decatur; sister Amber Adams of Paradise; grandmother Louise Goode; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.