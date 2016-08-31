Published Wednesday, August 31, 2016



Emily Jane Simmons Hubbell, 72, of Beggs, Okla., formerly of Rhome, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in Beggs.

Service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Crossroads Baptist Church in Beggs with the Rev. Travis Markes officiating.

Emily Jane Simmons Hubbell was born Sept. 16, 1943, in Rhome to Emma Jean and Martin Ezra Simmons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter Jill Ross.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bob; daughter Julie Hubbell Van Noy of Frisco; grandson Ben Ross of Crowley; her beloved Yorkie, Miss Pickles; sisters Virginia Read of Bella Vista, Ark., and Imogene Mecaskey of Bedford; and brother Martin B. Simmons of Chandler, Ariz.