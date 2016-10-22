Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Edd Hardee, 97, of Decatur, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, in Decatur.

Graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery with the Rev. Kenny Kates officiating.

Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

Pallbearers are Jeff Meador, Ricky Meador, Tony Meador, Wes Hardee, Billy Hardee, Jessie Hardee and Tim Hardee.

Edd was born June 19, 1919, in Newark to Sam and Maudie (Covington) Hardee. He married Odessa Taylor Sept. 6, 1941, in Boyd. Edd was a retired carpenter. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

Edd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his sister; his brother; his grandson, Randy Meador; and his great-grandson, Riley Hardee.

He is survived by his sons, Johnny Hardee of Decatur, Weldon Hardee and wife, Sheila, of Sunset, Milton Hardee Sr. of Decatur and Milton Hardee Jr. of Wichita Falls; daughter Evelyn Darlene Meador of Decatur; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wise County Veterans Group, P.O. Box 574, Decatur TX 76234.