Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Earnest LaVern Andreasen, 70, of Bridgeport, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.

Funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with the Rev. Scott Strother officiating. Burial will follow at East Bridgeport Cemetery.

Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

Earnest was born Dec. 22, 1945, in Bowie to Sigurd Jensen Andreasen and Gladys Leona Kellevig. On June 1, 1972, Earnest married the love of his life, Vada “Beth” Gilley. He lived a very full life joining the Navy at the age of 18, where he was stationed in Long Beach, Calif. He retired in 1966 as an E4 Third Classman. He was a member of the D.A.V. and past vice commander of the North Texas Honor Guard.

Earnest also enjoyed woodworking, camping and spending time with his family. He worked as a welder and diesel mechanic until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Diane Andreasen, Sylvia Morton and Iona Truax; and brother Wayne Andreasen.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years; son Ronnie Andreasen and companion, Holly Brooks; daughter Christi Smith and husband, Michael, all of Bridgeport; brothers Tony Andreasen, Terry Andreasen and Dale Andreasen; sisters Arlene Johnson, Beverly Andreasen, Judy Andreasen and Betty Jackson; grandchildren Madison Andreasen, Garrett Smith, Cole Holley and Shirah Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.