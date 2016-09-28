Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Dennis Lee Stroud, 63, of Sanger, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Fort Worth.

Funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the First Christian Church in Denton. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at South Park Cemetery in Pearland.

Dennis was born Feb. 5, 1953, in Ganado to Arthur and JoAnn Stroud. He married Nancy Croix June 29, 2002, in Manvel.

Dennis graduated from Alvin High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s at East Texas State University. He was the girls’ basketball and tennis coach at Slidell High School. Dennis also taught and coached at Trenton ISD, Boles ISD, Cumby ISD and Lone Oak ISD.

Dennis was preceded in death by his sister, Jody Armstrong; and his brother, Jason Stroud.

He is survived by his wife; sister Barbara Kreuzer Cook; daughters Leigh Ann Hoffman and husband, Jay, of Lone Oak and Stacie Stroud of Anson; sons Chad Stroud and wife, Jane, of Lone Oak; Kevin Stroud and wife, Kim, of Rockport; and grandchildren Jimeray, Bryce, Nicholas, Samuel, Kayla, Kade and Ryder.