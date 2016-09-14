Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016



David V. Meador, 76, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Arlington.

Memorial service was Sept. 13 at Lake Arlington Baptist Church in Arlington with Drs. David George and Eric Herrstrom officiating.

David was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Decatur to Jeff David and Vernia Lou Mann Meador. He was taught at a young age that it was important to work hard and serve others. He began working in his daddy’s gas station, serving customers at age 9. This experience led him to many jobs where customer service was the key to his success.

He fell in love with Barbara Boydston while attending Decatur High School. He gave his heart to Jesus when he was 16. He and Barbara married in 1959 in Decatur. They had their two daughters, D’Ann and Beverly, in Decatur before moving to Arlington in 1966. Their son David II was born in Arlington in 1969.

In 1971, Dave found his dream job at Tifco Industries where he became part of the company’s family and is still highly regarded there. He worked up until the last week of his life. He always said that if he retired, he would just get old.

This last year of work he was greatly helped by his grandson Mason Roberts, and Dave was able to do many of his tasks via phone and email. Throughout his career, he earned many trips and several awards. He loved the opportunities commission sales gave him, and he loved serving his customers. His time at Tifco served his family very well.

Dave was a family man and enjoyed his many roles. He was lovingly known as Papaw to his seven grandchildren, whom he adored. His laugh was contagious, and his positive attitude was off the charts. He was his family’s biggest cheerleader and his wisdom was priceless. Dave was a deacon at Lake Arlington Baptist Church, as well as the welcome desk greeter for more than 25 years.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years; son David V. Meador II and wife, Tisa; daughters D’Ann Meador Roberts and husband, Adam and Beverly Meador Damon and husband, Duane; sisters Donna Jones and Debbie Harr and husband, Lamar; brother-in-law Barty Boydston; and grandchildren Mason Roberts and fianc e, Dakota Baker, Reagan Roberts and wife, Maddie, Bailey Roberts, Morgan Damon, Kenzie Damon, Zachary Meador and Lyndsey Meador; niece Teresa Bailey; nephew James Davidson; and friends Steve Holland and Ron Autrey.