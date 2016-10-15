Published Saturday, October 15, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Christine Tharp, 80, of Bridgeport died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, in Decatur.

Funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the United Pentecostal Church in Bridgeport with the Rev. Mike Wiltcher officiating. Burial will follow at Eternal Oaks Cemetery in Runaway Bay.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, before the service. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

Christine was born March 4, 1936, in Wichita Falls to Willie L. and Maggie (Abbott) Daniel. She worked for more than 10 years at Bridgeport High School as a para-professional, working with special needs children. A gracious and giving soul, she will be greatly missed by her family, friends and church family.

Christine is survived by her husband of 34 years, John; children J., Diane and Debbie; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.