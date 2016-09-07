Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016



Chad Alan Turner, 36, of Williamsport, Penn., died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016.

Memorial service was Sept. 5 at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton.

Chad was born Oct. 18, 1979, in Plano to Wesley Adrian and Kimberly Wilder Turner. He was then raised in Chico, where his parents moved shortly after their second son was born. Chad was an active boy who from an early age enjoyed football, video games and playing with his brothers.

Chad graduated Chico High School in 1998 and shortly after joined the U.S. Army. He served for three years as an army specialist. This was something he was extremely proud of as was his family. After being honorably discharged, Chad became a certified electrician and this later landed him a job with Chief Oil and Gas. Chad was a foreman and supervisor at his job where he was able to provide valuable insight to the industry.

Chad enjoyed golf, vacationing with his friends, J.D. and Wendell, and enjoying a good night out with co-workers and friends.

Chad was taken away way too early and his generous heart and contagious smile will be missed.

He is survived by his parents; brothers Jeffrey Adrian Turner and wife, Kelli, of Ponder and Kyle Wesley Turner of Denton.