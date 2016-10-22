Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Cecil Hoyl Jr., 97, of Decatur, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.

Funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur with burial to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Decatur Funeral Home, 902 Preskitt Road.

Cecil was born July 4, 1919, to Cecil Hoyl and Bessie I. VanMeter in Decatur. He served his country proudly in the Army Air Corps. Cecil loved spending time with his granddaughter and ranching.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Doris Hoyl; and brother Basil Hoyl.

He is survived by his sons, Bryan and wife, Jane, and Randall and wife, Darlena; granddaughter Leslieann Hoyl; “adopted” family Don and Marie Hudson; one great-grandchild on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.