Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Carolyn J. Thompson, 72, of Bridgeport, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Bridgeport.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with the Rev. Paul Harris officiating.

Carolyn was born Jan. 26, 1944, in Palo Pinto to Sidney and Blanche (Hardaway) Wharton. She married Joe Long, who preceded her in death in July of this year. Carolyn was an entrepreneur and a member of Northside Baptist Church in Mineral Wells.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother Tommy Wharton; sisters Peggy Tutt and Bonnie Pond; and great-grandchild Logan Tubb.

She is survived by daughters Yvonne Gulick of Granbury, Elizabeth Clendennen and husband, Allen, of Bridgeport, Elaine Cooper of Mineral Wells and Denise Dempsey and husband, Charley, of Bridgeport; sons Eddie Tubb of Vernon and Grady Thompson and wife, Shannon, of Springtown.

She is also survived by stepdaughter Jennifer Long of Atlanta; stepson Josh Long of Atlanta; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother Teddy Cook and wife, Annie, of Lewiston, Idaho; her heartfelt son, Terry Burton of Bridgeport; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.