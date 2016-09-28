OBITUARIES

Brandy Lee Daiker Thelander | 1981-2016

Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Tags:

Brandy Thelander

Brandy Lee Daiker Thelander, 35, of Decatur, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Dallas.

Graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Bethel Cemetery with the Rev. Steven Bernard officiating.

Brandy was born June 9, 1981, in Bridgeport, to Curtis and Katherine (Crawford) Daiker. She married Joseph Thelander Nov. 5, 2007, in Nocona. She was a homemaker.

Brandy was preceded in death by her grandparents; and her uncle, Mikel Jackson.

She is survived by her husband; sons Landon Daiker and Joseph Thelander Jr.; her parents; and friends.


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?