Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Brandy Lee Daiker Thelander, 35, of Decatur, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Dallas.

Graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Bethel Cemetery with the Rev. Steven Bernard officiating.

Brandy was born June 9, 1981, in Bridgeport, to Curtis and Katherine (Crawford) Daiker. She married Joseph Thelander Nov. 5, 2007, in Nocona. She was a homemaker.

Brandy was preceded in death by her grandparents; and her uncle, Mikel Jackson.

She is survived by her husband; sons Landon Daiker and Joseph Thelander Jr.; her parents; and friends.