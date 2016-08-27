Published Saturday, August 27, 2016



Bobbie J. Saucier, 79, of Silver Run, Miss., died Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, at home.

Funeral was Aug. 25 at Silver Run Baptist Church with burial at Hester Cemetery.

Bobbie was born Dec. 17, 1936. She was a member of Big Spring Pentecostal.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her sons, Jerry Glen Dugan and Ronnie Lee Dugan; parents Clifford and Eileen Cox; and three siblings.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Richard Saucier of Silver Run; children Brenda Dugan Caraway and husband, Jay, of Paradise, Walter Lamar Dugan and wife, Patricia, of Paradise and Mary Ann Biddle and husband, Roy, of Paradise; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; sisters Ann Arney of Carmen and Martha Bulse of Palestine; and brother Paul Cox of Cleburn.