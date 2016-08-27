Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Betty J. Blevins, 85, of Bridgeport, formerly of Locust Grove, Ark., died Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, in Bridgeport.

Graveside service is 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in Locust Grove Cemetery in Locust Grove.

Honorary pallbearers are Kenny Nash, Bryan Anderson, Shane Blevins, Todd Drake, David Seymore and Dickie Joe Drake.

Betty was born Aug. 5, 1931, in Batesville, Ark., to Leo and Alpha Mae (Tatum) Kerlin. She was a homemaker and rancher and enjoyed going north of the Red River on occasion.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Dwight Blevins; nephew Chad Blevins; and nieces Teresa and Vicki Harmon.

Betty is survived by sisters Billie Harmon and Marilyn Seymore; and numerous nieces and nephews.