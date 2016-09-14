Published Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Annie Lavina “Mawmaw” Coleman, 90, of Bridgeport, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Decatur.

Funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with the Rev. Larry Potts officiating. Burial will follow at West Bridgeport Cemetery.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Butch Garrett, Ricky Jack Garrett, Dwayne Garrett, Tim Garrett, Kelly Garrett, Mike Cheves and Scott Cheves.

Lavina was born June 6, 1926, in Bridgeport to Luther and Gertrude (Morton) Garrett. She was the oldest daughter of 10 children. Lavina married John H. Coleman June 16, 1946, in Bridgeport. They had three children, Johnny (Sunny), Sheri and Randy. Lavina was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bridgeport.

She was a homemaker and a room mother and was always involved in her children’s school activities. She loved to cook and never knew who was coming home for lunch with her kids. She traveled all over the United States following her husband who worked in the aircraft industry and made many friends over her lifetime.

After John died, Lavina enjoyed going to events with her friends. She was involved with her church Sunday school as long as her health allowed. She also enjoyed dancing at the Senior Citizens dances where she was always the life of the party and in charge of bringing the German chocolate cake.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings Tommy, Jimmy, Paul, Billy Jack, Aileen (Susy), Clarence, Carlton and infant Eddie Lee.

Lavina is survived by her sons, Johnny (Sunny) Coleman and wife, Barbara, of Bridgeport and Randy Coleman of Lake Bridgeport; daughter Dr. Sheri Coleman of Houston; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; her baby sister, Peggy Garrett Shepherd of Boonsville; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.