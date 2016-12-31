Published Saturday, December 31, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Angel Carrillo, 74, of Decatur, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Keller.

Mass of Christian burial was Dec. 30 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church of Decatur with Father Thomas Dsouza and Deacon Art Casias officiating. Burial followed at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ruben Carrillo, Bobby Carrillo, Angel Carrillo, Manuel Carrillo, Beto Fernandez and Fernando Carrillo.

Angel was born Sept. 15, 1942, in Palmas Altas-Jerez, Zacatecas, Mexico to Fernando Carrillo and Maria Mendiola. He married Leonor Mares Dec. 30, 1966, in Jerez, Zacatecas. Angel retired from Lehigh Hanson as a production operator.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Isidro Carrillo and Antonio Carrillo.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years; sons Ruben Carrillo and wife, Erika, of Keller, Angel Carrillo Jr. and wife, Maria, of Decatur and Bobby Carrillo of Decatur; grandchildren Andrea Celine Carrillo, Angel “Trey” Carrillo III and Andrew Carrillo, all of Decatur, and Ruben Angel Carrillo and Lauren Sofia Carrillo, of Keller; brothers Manuel and Trinidad, both of Decatur; sisters Angela Carrillo of Bridgeport, Margarita Sierra of Decatur, Guadalupe Caldera of Mexico, Natalia Fernandez of Decatur and Maria Carrillo of Mexico; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.