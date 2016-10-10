Legend Bank opens new operations center

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016

Tags: Decatur

Legend Bank, a community bank serving customers in North Texas for 126 years, opened a new operations center at 910 Business U.S. Business 380, in Decatur.

More than 25 employees in seven bank operations departments will be housed at the new Bank Operations Center. Employees in information technology, marketing, human resources and training, credit analyst, treasury management and other departments work from the new office.

“Moving our Bank Operations Center to Decatur has allowed us to build stronger internal teams and improve efficiencies in our operations,” said Legend Bank president and CEO Mickey Faulconer. “Our new offices in Decatur provide an environment for our employees to work together better and build on the service culture of the organization.”

Legend Bank serves personal and business customers through their bank branch located at 1706 FM 51 South.

A ribbon cutting at the new operations center was held Nov. 1.