BUSINESS HEADLINES

Legend Bank opens new operations center

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 5, 2016
Tags:

Ribbon Cutting

RIBBON CUTTING – Legend Bank president and CEO Mickey Faulconer prepares to cut the ribbon at the bank’s new Operations Center in Decatur. An open house was held after the event. Messenger photo by Laura Belcher

Legend Bank, a community bank serving customers in North Texas for 126 years, opened a new operations center at 910 Business U.S. Business 380, in Decatur.

More than 25 employees in seven bank operations departments will be housed at the new Bank Operations Center. Employees in information technology, marketing, human resources and training, credit analyst, treasury management and other departments work from the new office.

“Moving our Bank Operations Center to Decatur has allowed us to build stronger internal teams and improve efficiencies in our operations,” said Legend Bank president and CEO Mickey Faulconer. “Our new offices in Decatur provide an environment for our employees to work together better and build on the service culture of the organization.”

Legend Bank serves personal and business customers through their bank branch located at 1706 FM 51 South.

A ribbon cutting at the new operations center was held Nov. 1.


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?