Business Briefs for Saturday, October 22, 2016

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Chamber of Commerce

WALSH JOINS TITLE RESOURCES

Pam Walsh has joined Title Resources in Decatur.

With more than 45 years of escrow experience, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to their office.

NRS PLANS ANNIVERSARY EVENT

NRS Ranch, outside Decatur, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a special event and party 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

There will be a petting zoo, mini-pony rides, 4-H and FFA kids serving lunch and a dog costume contest.

NFR qualifiers Mary Walker, Stevi Hillman and Taylor Jacobs will make appearances, and author Wayland Long will have a book signing.

There will be lots of giveaways.

PICK UP AUCTION TICKETS

Tickets for the 2016 Decatur Decatur Chamber of Commerce auction are ready to be picked up.

Come to the Chamber office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The auction and banquet is Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets will not be held at the door.