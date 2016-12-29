Windy day results in dangerous grass fire

A large, fast-moving grass fire destroyed more than one hundred of acres of land and threatened homes and barns in northwest Wise County Thursday afternoon.

Lake Bridgeport firefighter Glen Canova said the fire started north of Farm Road 2265 near County Road 1787 and moved south, propelled by fierce winds. Canova said firefighters tried in vain to stop the fire from jumping the road.

“We did everything we could to stop it from coming across that road,” he said. “It was moving fast.”

Police scanner reports indicate the fire threatened multiple homes along County Road 1770, damaging at least one one structure on 2265. Wise County Sheriff’s Deputies visited multiple residences in the area to check on homeowners and forced entry into a barn to release cattle inside.

Deputy Steven Yancey said crews had to double back on the fire several times due to changing wind directions. Firefighters spread out in an attempt to head off flames around the fire’s perimeter but were forced to deal with heavy brush and multiple fences.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, including Sunset, Sand Flat, Chico, Alvord, Bridgeport, Lake Bridgeport, Decatur, Crafton, Jack County and the U.S. Forest Service. Texas Department of Safety State Troopers, Sheriff’s Deputies, Wise County EMS and several Wise County Fire Marshals also assisted. Several tank trucks were also on scene to refill water supplies in brush trucks.

Firefighters were still on scene as of 4:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. More information will be posted as it’s made available.